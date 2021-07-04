Met Opera reaches agreement with locked out stagehands

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera reached an agreement on a labor contract with its locked out stagehands, the second of three major deals needed to resume performances in September following the pandemic.

The agreement was reached early Saturday, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal is subject to ratification by the union, which could take place as early as Tuesday.

The deal was first reported by the website Operawire.

Met spokeswoman Lee Abrahamian did not respond to a message seeking comment and Jamie Horwitz, spokesman for Local One of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), declined comment Sunday.

The stagehands’ contract expired last July 31 and the union had been locked out since Dec. 8.

The Met reached an agreement in May with the American Guild of Musical Artists, which represents the orchestra. Its contract with Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians, which represents the orchestra, expires July 31, and negotiations are ongoing.

The company has not performed since March 11, 2020, because of the pandemic, canceling 276 performances plus an international tour.

The Met announced plans to resume with a Verdi Requiem on Sept. 11 to mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The season is to start on Sept. 27 with the Met premiere of Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up in My Bones.”