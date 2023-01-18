BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Partnership of African American Churches will host a celebration to honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday January 21, 2023 at the East Point Multi-Cultural Center in Beckley from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

The event will host free music, food, and information on health disparities and Covid-19. Rev. Ronald English, civil rights leader and President of the Charleston NAACP will be the guest speaker during the event.

Free Covid-19 tests and vaccinations are available for everyone if they have a valid photo ID. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. Children under the age of 18 who want to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Insurance is not needed and Booster Shots and Rapid Covid-19 testing will also be readily available.

For more information, email surge.testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. You can also visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for any updates.