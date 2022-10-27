BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — On Saturday, November 5 from 8:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M., the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation is excited to present Mountain Heart at The Granada Theater.

Originally from West Virginia, Mountain Heart is an American band that combines elements of rock, pop, country, blues, jazz, folk and bluegrass music. Critics have described the band using terms such as “acoustic overdrive”, “Folk rock on steroids”, and “slam grass”.

The band and its members have won or been nominated for multiple Grammys, ACM, and CMA Awards. They also pay tribute to artists such as The Allman Brothers and Steely Dan.

“First of all, every time we play in West Virginia, we just have a ball… but yeah, this is actually the band’s last performance of the year and we’re coming off that incredible touring season through the summer. Tonight we’re playing the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee with the CMA female vocalist of the year, Carly Pearce. We’re excited to be wrapping up our touring for the year in Bluefield for sure. We’ve got full time session musicians that have worked recently on records with people like Zach Bryan and Dolly Parton and even Pitbull the rapper, so this band has five musicians and they’re all handpicked from various parts of the world. We’re all in Nashville now, but just unbelievable talent and it’s a dream team as far as touring and playing.” – Josh Shilling, lead singer, musician for the Mountain Heart Band

Reviews for the band include:

“Arguably one of the finest pickers in Nashville, guitarist Seth Taylor stretched out during Blue Sky and Midnight Rider, with keyboardist Josh Shilling (on the Hammond B3 organ) channeling his inner Gregg Allman for a rollicking Dreams.”

“With deft arrangements and all members contributing to the songwriting, Mountain Heart continues to put their own contemporary twist to traditional acoustic music with the addition of piano (think Little Feat, Bruce Hornsby).”

