WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)– The Schoolhouse Hotel is dedicating four days to free presentations of much loved movies.

According to greenbrierwv.com, the hotel will be hosting free Wednesday movie nights from June to July. Each movie will start at 6 p.m. and movie popcorn, snacks, and drinks will be available for a proper theater experience. However, seats are limited so first come first serve.

Movie dates:

Jurassic World Dominion – June 14

Raiders of the Lost Ark – June 28

Toy Story – July 5

Lightyear – July 12

So, if you’re looking for something to do this summer but not sure where to start, The Schoolhouse Hotel might not be a bad place to check out.