HINTON, WV (WVNS)– The legendary Ritz Theatre will be hosting five different movies throughout the summer for all to enjoy.

According to exploresummerscounty.com, this theater will be hosting five separate films for both June and July of 2023, and they’re FREE. There will also hot buttered popcorn and other theater favorites available for concessions.

Movie List:

Tuesday, June 13 from 2-3:30 p.m. – Trolls (2016)

Tuesday, June 20 from 2-3:30 p.m. – Over the Hedge (2006)

Tuesday, June 27 from 2-3:30 p.m. – The Land Before Time (1988)

Thursday, July 6 from 7-8:30 p.m. – Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999)

Tuesday, July 11 from 2-4 p.m. – Sing (2016)

So, if you’re looking for a free event to enjoy with the family this summer, these Ritz Theatre movie showings might have something for you.