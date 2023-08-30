BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The people of Tamarack Marketplace are asking you to help solve the Murder at the Museum.

On Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 6 p.m., Tamarack Marketplace will be hosting a murder mystery called Murder at the Museum. This mysterious event will be located in the conference center, where the audience will help the actors solve the murder.

The Conference Center Director at Tamarack, Bridget Adkins, talked more about the theme, this time it’s set up like an art gala.

“Sort of like a Picasso; they’re trying to auction off the Picasso. So, there is going to be some interaction with the cast of the team that’s going to be performing. So, we just like to bring different things to Tamarack.” Bridget Adkins, Conference Center Director at Tamarack Marketplace

So, if you enjoy a good mystery to solve and enjoy art galas, Tamarack Marketplace on Saturday is the place to be.