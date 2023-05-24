LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– As a part of their Second Stage Series, Carnegie Hall will be hosting the Bare Bones singing group.

Without the use of any instruments, Bare Bones use their hallmark three notes to create music. With Rebecca’s strong contralto, Bill’s deep bass, and Dock’s high tenor voices, they have been said to sound like triple the amount of people in their group.

“All we need is good harmony potential and a beat, and we’re off on an acappella adventure… We like to think we strip a song down to its soul.” Rebecca Kimmons, Bare Bones Lead Singer

According to Carnegie Hall’s website, the trio: Rebecca and Bill Kimmons and Dock Cutlip will be performing music with only their voices on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at Carnegie Hall’s website at BARE BONES Second Stage | carnegiehallwv as well as more information on this harmonic group.