CLIFFTOP, WV (WVNS)– The sound of music runs through the mountains of Fayette County during the Appalachian String Band Music Festival.

Camp Washington-Carver in Fayette County is hosting the 32nd Appalachian String Band Music Festival, where many come from far and wide to both listen to and perform string band music. The festival is from Wednesday, August 2 to Sunday, August 6, 2023, and includes dancing, vendors, workshops, and you guessed it live string band music.

Sam Linkous, one of the festival’s MCs, stated the event also acts like a reunion, with people coming from all over the country and even the world.

“it’s been going on for 32 years and every year it sort of acts as a reunion. People come here from most every state is represented and usually several foreign countries.” Sam Linkous, Appalachian String Band Music Festival MC

As well as gracing visitors with music, the festival also supports the surrounding communities by hiring locals for the event, along with visitors checking out local businesses and other attractions.