CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Kip, bring me my chapstick, make a dang quesadilla, and go see Napoleon Dynamite LIVE! at the Charleston Clay Center!

Growing up in the 21st century was filled with iconic movies that littered the school hallways with hilarious quotes and reenactments. One of the most-quoted films of the 21st century was announced to premiere at the Charleston Clay Center, Napoleon Dynamite. Pertaining to those awkward teenage years, Napoleon Dynamite was one of the most relatable and quotable movies in the early 2000’s.

On August 31, 2023, a special screening of Napoleon Dynamite will be aired at the Charleston Clay Center. This unique evening includes a full screening of “Napoleon Dynamite” followed by a lively, freewheeling, moderated discussion with fan-favorite cast members; Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico).

Tickets start at $25 and will be available to the public starting Friday, May 25, 2023. This show is presented with support from the West Virginia Lottery, the West Virginia Division

of Arts, Culture, & History and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information, call the Clay Center box office at 304-561-3570 or email boxoffice@theclaycenter.org.