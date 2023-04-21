PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — On Saturday, April 22, 2023, National Record Store Day will be celebrated throughout local record stores.

This day is special due to the large number of exclusive limited edition releases only available at participating Record Store Day stores. This means they become highly sought after by collectors.

Cheap Thrills Records, a local independent business, is excited to be celebrating this day as well. “It’s really nice to have the attention of so many collectors that are really after a certain piece and they come to us…it certainly brings music fans together and it definitely brings people from out of the area. We get tons of people that don’t have a record store nearby that come visit us routinely, but they all come on Record Store Day,” said Wyatt Lilly, the Owner of Cheap Thrills Records.

Cheap Thrills Records will be celebrating by selling exclusive releases, free merchandise such as free slip mats and tote bags, free refreshments, live music, food trucks, and extended store hours.

For more information about National Record Store Day and Cheap Thrills Records, visit recordstoreday.com and cheapthrillsrecords.com.