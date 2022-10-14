BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Friday, October 14, 2022 is the opening reception of the upcoming art exhibition at the Beckley Arts Center. This is an exhibition of artwork by current Concord University faculty and guest artists.
Faculty:
Jamey Biggs
Kevin Bennington
Angela Meron
Chase Bowman
Adjunct Faculty:
Rita Montrose
Sterling Snyder
Visiting Artists:
Michael Kline
Courtney Martin
Tom Bartel
Brad Schwieger
Boomer Moore
Jen Allen
Justin Rothshank
Rachel Clark
Israel Davis
Judith Duff
Michael Kline
Brett Kern
Eric Pardue
Robby Moore
Shozo Michikawa
The exhibit will run from October 14, 2022 to November 12, 2022.