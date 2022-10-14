BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Friday, October 14, 2022 is the opening reception of the upcoming art exhibition at the Beckley Arts Center. This is an exhibition of artwork by current Concord University faculty and guest artists.

Faculty:

Jamey Biggs

Kevin Bennington

Angela Meron

Chase Bowman

Adjunct Faculty:

Rita Montrose

Sterling Snyder

Visiting Artists:

Michael Kline

Courtney Martin

Tom Bartel

Brad Schwieger

Boomer Moore

Jen Allen

Justin Rothshank

Rachel Clark

Israel Davis

Judith Duff

Brett Kern

Eric Pardue

Robby Moore

Shozo Michikawa

The exhibit will run from October 14, 2022 to November 12, 2022.