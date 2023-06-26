BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – A new piece of art was unveiled in Bluefield with a special ribbon cutting.

This giant mural is located on Cherry Street on Brandon Disney’s State Farm building.

The art piece took many months in the making.

The mural is a majority spray paint and was created by artists Rod “Rodman” and Nick Nisbet.

Disney said the reward was worth the wait.

“We’ve been wanting to do this for about five years. It took a lot of looking to find someone who could make what we envisioned,” said Disney.

The mural is open to the public for anyone looking for a unique photo opportunity.

Disney added he hopes more murals are created and local artists receive the recognition they deserve.