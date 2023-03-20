BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — “Fantastic Fridays” is a new writing workshop addition to author Belinda Anderson’s “Fun Fridays” series offered by New River Community and Technical College.

The class starts April 21, 2023, and is offered through a conference call.

“Fantastic Fridays” is a new focus for the college’s successful “Fun Fridays” writing workshop series taught by Anderson. “Students will find their expression of their creativity expanding by exploring fantastical elements,” Anderson said.

Anderson, the author of four books and an experienced teacher, will present a variety of writing techniques and concepts, followed by playful prompts, to help spark ideas for both new writers and practicing writers of both fiction and nonfiction. “It’s an hour of fun intended to inject energy into new and ongoing projects. Writers will find new doors opening and maybe some windows, too,” said Anderson

“Scientific studies have shown that creative play can create new neural pathways in the brain. Author Kurt Vonnegut advised, ‘Practice any art…to experience becoming, to find out what’s inside you,’” Anderson added.

For three weeks, starting at 10 A.M. on Fridays, “Fantastic Fridays” will meet through an audio-only conference call. The class can be accessed either through an internet conference call connection or by landline telephone. High-speed internet is not required.

The hour-long conference calls will provide time for questions and participant sharing, this includes a group e-mail follow-up. The workshop is open to both new and experienced writers. Students continuing with the series will enjoy brand-new material offered in the course.

Tuition for the class is $75. The registration deadline is April 5, 2023. Participants will be emailed the conference call number and access codes after registering and paying for the class.

Visit www.newriver.edu/community for information on upcoming classes or register for the course. You can also contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101, or email at gkincaid@newriver.edu.

Learn more about Belinda Anderson and her work online at http://www.BelindaAnderson.com.