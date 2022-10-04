OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A new, spooky, Halloween event is coming to Oak Hill on Saturday, October 22, 2022, presented by Retro Reset Video Games & Collectibles.

O’Kill Con, one of the first horror conventions in the area, where family and horror fans can come together and bask in everything spooky, will be an event filled with celebrities, vendors, food trucks, a costume contest, and much more.

Clay Williamson, Co-Owner of Retro Reset Video Games & collectibles shared how this event will bring the community together.

“It’s going be a good way for local people to meet a lot of these actors and stuff without having to go to some of these bigger conventions that a lot of times are, you know $40 and $50 sometimes to get in,” said Williamson.

Williamson said this event is also a great way to get the community of Oak Hill more involved and noticed.

The convention will be starting from 10 A.M. until 9 P.M. at the old Walmart in Oak Hill, WV. The cost of admission is $10 for adults. Children 5 and under are free.

For additional information on the schedule of events, please contact: