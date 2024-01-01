GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Thousands of works from 1928 hit the public domain in 2024 and are now free to the public to copy, share and build on.

“Public Domain Day” is annually observed on January 1st each year and signifies the expiration of copyrights for older works. Every year thousands of works of art enter the public domain once they have been in publication for 95 years. Works in 1928 were meant to enter the public domain in 2004, but after lobbying efforts made by Disney, Congress passed the 1998 Copyright Term Extension Act and added another 20 years of protections.

Starting January 1, 2024 the publication for Disney’s original Mickey Mouse design, “Steamboat Willie” and Minnie Mouse’s original design from “Plane Crazy” have ran their 95 years in publication and are free to the use of the public. Later depictions of Mickey Mouse are still under Walt Disney Company’s copyright for the time being, but the public is now free to copy, share and build on the original Steamboat Willie design.

Thousands of other works entered the domain including the iconic Tigger from his first appearance in “The House at Pooh Corner”, J. M. Barrie’s “Peter Pan” play, Agatha Christie’s “The Mystery of the Blue Train” and the silent film “The Circus” starring and directed by Charlie Chaplin. Fans of the spinch-eating seafarer Popeye the Sailor Man will be pleased to learn the beloved character will enter the public domain in 2025.

For more information on what is or isn’t in the public domain, the University of Pennsylvania keeps a database to verify if material is available for public use.