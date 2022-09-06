OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Fall is right around the corner, which means everyone is excited for Halloween and Halloween festivities.

The following is a schedule of upcoming events for this year’s Annual Oak Hill Halloween Festival:

Saturday, October 22, 2022

8:00 A.M. – 2nd Annual Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt:

This scavenger hunt includes an adult category this year, so when participating, please be kind and only collect 1 rock. Rocks are placed along Main Street, Jones Ave, the City Park, and the White Oak Rail Trail.

Prizes will be awarded and must be picked up at City Hall.

11:30 A.M. – Coffin Race Registration

1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. – 1st Annual Coffin Race (on rail trail):

This spooky fast coffin has been equipped with a metal frame, wheels, rollbar, push bar, and seatbelt.

All teams must sign a waiver and pay a $20 registration fee. This timed race will be a short distance. 3 team members will push/steer, while 1 team member will be seated in the coffin.

Teams must be in costume.

Prizes will also be awarded to the winners.

Thursday, October 27, 2022

5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. – Pumpkin Carving Contest Registration/Drop off (pumpkin house on Main St):

On this day of the festival, there will be Pumpkin House lighting at dark where pumpkins will be lit each night until Halloween night.

Winners will be announced on Friday, October 28. Unlimited pumpkin submissions can be accepted and it is free to register.

Saturday, October 29, 2022

5:30 P.M. to 6:45 P.M. – Candy Booth Setup on Main St. (Candy Booth Theme: VILLAINS):

Participants registering as Candy Booths are responsible for supplying their own table, candies and goodies, and must dress in costume. There will be a prize for best candy booth.

This is a free event to the public.

7:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M. – Trick or Treat at Candy Booths on Main Street:

The City of Oak Hill is proud to host their Spooktacular events lined up this year and hope this is the best one yet. So come out and bring out all those ghouls and goblins for all the fun, but beware it’s going to be a ghostly affair, so attend if you dare!

For more information about this event, rules and regulations for contests and the schedule, please contact event coordinator Kathleen Lively-Polk at Kathleenvlively@gmail.com.