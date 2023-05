BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — On Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M, at 4700 Grandview Road in Beaver, WV, come to a fundraiser event at the Grandview Amphitheatre.

You will have the opportunity to paint a chair for the 2023 Theatre West Virginia cast and for future casts for just $75 per chair.

In addition, you will be able to obtain two tickets to a performance during the 2023 season. Limited chairs available.

Reserve your spot now and leave your mark in history!