OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — If you are looking for all things spooky, this may be the event for you!

On Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Southern Appalachian Labor School Campus, come be a part of this spooky event, where it will be much larger than last year’s event to accommodate the presenters and its vendors.

Paranormish is a paranormal tourism convention, which is sponsored by WV Paranormal Tourism, 93.5 The Buzz and 103CIR. Guests will be able to meet and greet professional paranormal investigative teams from all over the Mountain State.

The event will have all sorts of fun paranormal activities and items sold alike such as artwork, clothing, collectibles and more. Tarot card readers, Psychics and other metaphysical practitioners will be at the event as well.

Scott Worley, the Co-Founder of West Virginia Paranormal Tourism, expressed how this is wonderful and fun for the community. “Well, the paranormal community in West Virginia is very large and very broad. We have so many different attractions, the asylum and West, the prison in Moundsville plus, you know, goes tours in several different cities, Beckley, Parkersburg, Charleston. Plus all these other great places, the Hammond house and haunted Blennerhassett, which folks are coming from all over the country to take tours and to visit these places. And we decided last year to get all of the presenters together, the folks that are out there doing the tours and holding the events together in one place so we can share our ideas, get to know each other, do some cross marketing, take the time to meet up with folks, basically that you’ve only seen online or text and e-mail with you. [You] Get to meet them in person for a change.”

Speakers and presenters from all parts of the West Virginia Paranormal World will share their experiences with High Strangeness And how it affects local tourism in the wild and wonderful state of West Virginia. Workshops will also be offered to show participants and attendees the ins and outs of paranormal investigation.

Tickets will be sold at the convention for a special paranormal investigation and a Paranormal Paint N’ Sip party. Participants can paint a portrait themselves with the art teacher, of Sasquatch walking through the West Virginia Mountains or take a haunted ghost hunt through the Old Oak Hill High school.

At 11:00 A.M., doors will be open to the public. Admission is $10, and kids under 12 years old are free. Tickets are available online thru Facebook at West Virginia Paranormal Tourism, and at the door the day of event.