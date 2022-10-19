SNOWSHOE, WV (WVNS) — If you’re a fan of cool temperatures and beautiful fall colors, Snowshoe Mountain is the place for you!

The temperature is already in the low 30s, and Snowshoe officials are busy looking ahead to another winter season. The mountain is getting ready for skiing and snowboarding the day before Thanksgiving on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 as long as weather is permitting.

“We had an amazing summer season on the mountain but it’s that time of year again where we start to get really excited for winter. The leaves are changing fast, we’re starting to see some frost in the mornings, and it’s hard not to start daydreaming about snow days.” Patti Duncan, Snowshoe President

Snowshoe’s operations team continues to focus on snowmaking improvements for the area in

which the mountain has invested millions of dollars in recent years.

“We’ve added more snowguns over at our Silver Creek area, but our main focus this summer has been replacing a large amount of the underground air and water pipes that feed our snowmaking system. Several miles of pipe have now been replaced and that means more efficient snowmaking, which means more snow being produced, and more snow is a very good thing.” Ken Gaitor, VP of Mountain Operations

Shawn Cassell, the Marketing and PR Manager at Snowshoe Mountain concluded to the enthusiasm by saying, “We just wrapped up our Summer and Fall operations here on the mountain. You know, the bike park just closed Sunday and here, less than 72 hours later, the mountains covered in snow, so it feels like Mother Nature is ready to turn the page, just like we are.”

