TOKYO, JAPAN (WVNS) – If you’re a fan of Pokémon, the world of small creatures seen in videogames, television shows, games, and books, then you will not want to miss the travelling fossil museum that’s going around Japan this year.

According to the fossil exhibit’s website, the Pokémon Fossil Museum is not only an homage to the beloved game-world, but also a real-world learning experience in comparing and understanding fossils. This means that each museum will include real-world dinosaur and animal fossils that can be viewed in relation to the fantasy ones.

“Pokémon, the beloved creatures of the Pokémon video game series, are full of mystery. Some of them can only be revived from fossil-like states! The subject of this exhibition is the so-called fossil Pokémon, which are shown as part of a unique paleontological learning experience. Visitors will be able to compare the fossil Pokémon with similar prehistoric life forms found in real-world fossils. Our “Fossil Professor” and “Excavator Pikachu,” along with real-world experts, will guide you through the exhibition, offering assistance on how to compare the fossils of the two worlds.” Pokémon Fossil Museum Website

The Pokemon Fossil Museum is on tour at multiple different museums across the country, with different exhibits planned for each museum. The museum hosting the exhibit changes every few months.

The exhibit schedule is as follows:

Mikasa City Museum (Hokkaido)

Dates: July 4, – September 20, 2021

The Shimane Nature Museum of Mt. Sanbe (Shimane)

Dates: October 9, 2021 – January 30, 2022

National Museum of Nature and Science (Tokyo)

Dates: March 15, – June 19, 2022

Toyohashi Museum of Natural History

July 16 – November 6, 2022

Oita Prefectural Art Museum

December 10, 2022 – January 24, 2023

Admission, booking, and other venue related information can all be found on each museum’s specific website. The information panels in the museums are only in Japanese, but you can read them in English, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified) and Korean using any smartphone.

The most recent exhibit for the Pokémon Fossil Museum can also be viewed online here.