CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A sequel to the classic film chronicling the rocket-building adventure of West Virginia hero Homer Hickam is being made, Hickam tells 13 News.

The sequel to “October Sky” will be called “December Sky.”

The film will star Princeton native Kevin Sizemore, known for acting in “Mine 9” and the HBO Max miniseries “The Staircase.”

Other details regarding the film have not been made public.

“October Sky” is based on the book by Hickam. The 1999 film stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Cooper, Laura Dern and Chris Owen.