BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Recently, Raleigh County Parks and Recreation announced the opening of the Costume Vault for the 2022 year.

Halloween is a fun holiday for kids and is so nostalgic for kids and adults alike. Children should always have the opportunity to dress up in a costume. Children love to play and learn through playing and when added with dressing up it engages imaginative play, which helps in their development.

When children dress up as their favorite alias such as their favorite superhero, princess, favorite character or what they want to be when they grow up it helps to develop creative thinking and communication skills. Children should have this opportunity to dress up for Halloween!

Any child may come to choose a free costume from the Costume Vault. All costumes are new or gently used, same with accessories. There are costumes of all sizes and from many genres to choose from.

The Costume Vault will be opened every Monday through Wednesday up until Halloween, however, each week will be in a different location.

Dry Hill Prosperity Park (191 Mollohan Dr. Beckley – Right off of Dry Hill Road)

October 3rd, 4th, and 5th

5:30pm to 7:30pm

RCPRA Main Office (116 Heber St. Beckley – First Floor of Commission Building)

October 10th, 11th, and 12th

5:30pm to 7:30pm

Raleigh County 4 H Camp (200 Martin St. Daniels – near Little Beaver State Park)

October 17th, 18th, and 19th

5:30pm to 7:30pm

Lake Stephens (Pavilion – 1400 Lake Stephens Rd, Surveyor)

October 24th, 25th, and 26th

5:30pm to 7:30pm

Donations for next year will be collected at the vault locations at the above days and times, or at any of the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority locations all year. Additional donation opportunities will be updated.

For more information, please, visit their website https://raleighcountyparks.org/, call 304-934-5323, or email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com.