CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Reba McEntire has announced a fall arena tour REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT,

that will be coming to the Charleston Coliseum on October 20th!

With 35 No. 1 hits under her belt, Reba is expected to perform plenty of her hits from across her career during the live show. Presented by Live Nation, the 17-city tour will feature special guest and friend of Reba’s, Terri Clark across all shows.

“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall. We had so much fun in the spring and

I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!” Reba McEntire

Tickets for REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 A.M. local time. Reba fans can access a special fan presale starting Tuesday, July 12 at 10 A.M. local time by signing up for Reba’s email list here. Fans must be signed up by 11:59 P.M. CT on Monday, July 11 in order to receive the presale code.

The full list of concert dates for the 2022 tour:

October 13 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME

October 14 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

October 15 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

October 20 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

October 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 22 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

October 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

October 29 – Corpus Christi, TX – AmericanBank Center

November 3 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

November 4 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

November 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

For tickets and additional information, visit: Reba.com.