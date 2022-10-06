CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — We are still remembering the life of beloved country music star Loretta Lynn who passed away peacefully at the age of 90.

With memorable big hits, such as “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” Loretta Lynn was a prominent figure in the country music world, even performing at the Grand Ole Opry, and performed with other artists such as Tammy Wynette, Patsy Cline, Conway Twitty, and Johnny Cash.

Keith Thompson, Senior Account Executive and News Director for WJLS Radio in Beckley, shared his account of when he met Loretta Lynn right here in Mountain State.

“Somehow I ended up with a VIP backstage pass, and I was just back there and all of a sudden, she came walking in… You know Loretta was just a nice lady, I mean she was very grounded…country music lost a huge part of its self when Loretta Lynn passed away,” Thompson said.

