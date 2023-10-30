CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Calling all Simple Men and Sharp Dressed Men, two rock and roll legends just announced a tour date in West Virginia with special guests.

Monday, October 30, 2023, Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announced their The Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour, a 36 stop tour that kicks off in March 2024. Two special guests will open the shows for the classic rock icons, Black Stone Cherry and The Outlaws, on separate dates of the tour. Black Stone Cherry will open for all shows from March 8 to April 20 and The Outlaws will open for the second leg of the tour starting August 15 until the final show on September 22.

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd will take the stage, with Black Stone Cherry opening, in West Virginia on March 30, 2024 at the Charleston Coliseum. Artist pre-sale begins on Tuesday, October 31 at 10a.m. local time, and will be available until 10p.m. on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

The public on-sale begins at 12p.m. local time on Friday, November 3, 2023.

For tickets or information for The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour, visit the tour’s website.