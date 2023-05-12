HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Free music, food, and fun. These are just some of the attractions headed your way as second Saturdays return to Hinton.

This year’s concert series kicks off on Saturday, May 13, 2023, with jazz and rock by “Creek Don’t Rise.” You are invited to bring a chair and enjoy the excitement in the heart of the historic district.

Sunday, May 14, 2023, is also the annual Veterans Appreciation Ride beginning at 2:00 P.M. Organizers say there is a little something for everyone.

“There is wonderful stuff. The graphic design is something straight out of New York. A little above what we’ve been able to do in the past,” said Jack Scott, Hinton Mayor.

Second Saturday’s will run through October in Historic Hinton.