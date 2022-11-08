NEW YORK, NY, (WVNS) – Today marks the beginning of the holiday season, and for some, Christmas planning. SiriusXM is already getting their Christmas ready too, unveiling its huge holiday music lineup with 22 holiday-themed channels, including brand new channels this year.

SiriusXM is bringing listeners the most extensive collection of holiday channels to-date, starting today! As of November 1, 2022, a soundtrack to celebrate every holiday occasion is available. Hear beloved holiday tunes, traditional Christmas carols, and Hanukkah music, or put a twist on the classics with contemporary favorites or our genre-specific channels like holiday pop, seasonal soul, or country Christmas. Jingle Jamz, Cool Jazz Christmas, and Kids Christmas. The holiday season officially kicks off today on SiriusXM with many of the popular channels live now and streaming on the SXM App.

SiriusXM’s holiday channels are available to subscribers nationwide in their car and on the SXM App. The SXM App is available on mobile devices and a wide variety of other connected platforms including smart speakers, smart TVs and streaming media players. Streaming access is included with all of SiriusXM’s audio trials and most popular plans.

Here is SiriusXM’s full Holiday Channel Line-Up :

Sing-along to the biggest and most familiar Christmas and holiday songs from the 1970s & 80s. Available on the SXM App now through December 27. Acoustic Christmas: Unplug this holiday season with nothing but acoustic Christmas tunes. Hear new and classic holiday songs stripped down for a relaxing seasonal vibe. Available on the SXM App now through December 27 and on channel 6 beginning December 24 through December 25.

Christmas music and holiday favorites exclusively from contemporary Christian artists. Here, the reason for the season is not just remembered, He’s celebrated in song, commercial free! Available on the SXM App now through December 27 and on channel 63 beginning December 7 through December 27. Cool Jazz Christmas: A jazzy holiday soundtrack that is everything you need for a cool yule! Pour the eggnog and let the festivities begin with Christmas classics from some of the greatest contemporary jazz instrumentalists including Dave Koz, David Benoit, Jonathan Butler and Kenny G, plus a sprinkling of some of the smoothest vocals of the season from the likes of Anita Baker, Diana Krall, Take 6, and Natalie Cole. Available on the SXM App now through December 27.

SiriusXM brings you the first ever 24/7 Holiday Chill-Out channel featuring downtempo, chilled-out holiday favorites. Tis the season to relax. Available on the SXM App now through December 27. Holiday Instrumentals: Holiday favorites but the vocals are replaced with instruments. String, piano, orchestra versions and more of your favorite holiday hits. Feel free to sing along with holiday hits instrumental style. Available on the SXM App now through December 27.

Traditional holiday recordings that you can sing along with by well-known vocalists from the ‘40s through the ‘60s such as Bing Crosby, Andy Williams, Peggy Lee, The Carpenters and Nat King Cole. Available now on the SXM App and on channel 71 through December 27. Holly: Contemporary holiday hits featuring songs by Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé, Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix, Rod Stewart, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Josh Groban, Madonna, John Legend and more. Available on the SXM App and on channel 104 now through December 27.

Upbeat, energetic holiday tunes from Alvin and the Chipmunks and Gene Autry to Mariah Carey and José Feliciano. Feel-good and sing-along with songs that bring smiles to the season! Always a holiday hit…on Jolly Christmas. Available on the SXM App now through December 27 and on channel 14 beginning November 11 through December 27. Kids Christmas: The soundtrack for the most magical time of year! Welcome the holiday season with songs the whole family will love. From holiday classics to today’s most jingle-jangling tunes: It’s all here on Kid’s Christmas! Rudolph, Santa Claus, and Frosty the Snowman take over the airwaves to delight both kids and kids-at-heart all season long. Available on the SXM App now through December 27.

