SNOWSHOE, WV (WVNS) — It is officially time to hit the slopes as one popular resort opens for the season!

Snowshoe kicks off their 2022 season a few days early. With so much to do, with activities such as skiing, snowboarding, tubing, plus much more, this is the way to start the holiday season off right!

“It feels great to start the season off on the right foot. It’s our strongest opening in several years here at Snowshoe, with 16 trails open and 3 lifts spinning. Our snowmakers took full advantage of the recent cold stretch, and we’re rocking with a 72″ average base depth which is going to set us up nicely heading into December,” said Shawn Cassell, the Marketing and Public Relations Manager for Snowshoe Mountain.

Cassell concluded by adding more to the experience, “Sunday, Dec. 11 will be West Virginia Ski Free Day at Snowshoe. Just stop by the Depot with proof of WV residency and we’ll set you up with a free lift ticket for the day.”

With less than a day away before opening, Cassell has been ecstatic about the whole seasonal experience, and being ahead of schedule, especially before Thanksgiving. So come stop by on the mountain sometime!