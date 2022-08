LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– The sold-out Cody Johnson concert scheduled at the State Fair of West Virginia on August 11 is canceled.

In a Facebook Post from Johnson’s page and the State Fair of West Virginia, it said the show is canceled due to illness.

Johnson’s management said in the post that a makeup date will be made as soon as possible.

The State fair added refunds for tickets will be issued automatically and they are working to find a replacement act.