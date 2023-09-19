PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Recently, the Mountain State had quite the show when comedian and stuntman Steve-O came to perform on stage of the Chuck Mathena Center.

The show had Steve-O on stage with some furry friends as well! Apparently, whenever he has a show, he likes to contact the local animal shelter and introduce the animals on stage. In this case, it was some local dogs from the Mercer County Animal Shelter.

“So I guess he’s been going on tour for his own comedy thing, but apparently, every state that he goes to, he will reach out to the local animal shelter in the town that he’s going to be performing at, and he’ll have representatives come with [adoptable] dogs to hopefully get them adopted,” said Ciara McKee, Kennel Technician for the Mercer County Animal Shelter.

McKee also added that Steve-O’s show was beneficial to the community by providing help to get dogs adopted and find good homes. It also helps give the Mercer County Animal Shelter more recognition.

“He has power with his words, you know? And by him bringing a dog out, you know, it kind of helps bring that much more exposure to the animal shelter.”

For more information about the Mercer County Animal Shelter, and if you are thinking about adopting, please visit their Facebook Page at MCAS, or call (304) 425-2838.