BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The live music event, Summerfest, will be returning to Tamarack for the 2023 installment.

According to visitwv.com, this year’s Summerfest will be jam-packed with live music, nice local food and beer, and so much more.

This year, the event will be on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be activities for the kids and it’s even dog friendly. The admission is free and it’s recommended to bring your own chair or blanket.

The music will be on both the main stage and the courtyard stage:

Main Stage:

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Grace Campbell

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. – Alabaster Boxer

2:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Lords of Lester

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. – Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. – Joselyn & the Sweet Compression

Courtyard Stage:

12 to 12:45 p.m. – Untrained Professionals

1 to 1:45 p.m. – Briana Atwell

2 to 2:45 p.m. – Jonah Carden

3 to 3:30 p.m. – Ginger Wixx

4 to 4:45 p.m. – Verdeant Band

Tamarack on June 10, 2023, will be a day to sit back, relax and enjoy some music and concessions to celebrate the beauty of a southern West Virginia summer.