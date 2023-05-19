BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Tamarack Marketplace will be hosting the 15 Annual Best of West Virginia Open Juried Exhibition for artists to show off their creativity.

According to Tamarack, this event is designed to help provide a venue for their art, and even potentially something for their creativity, totaling up to $4,000 in awards for four participants. The exhibition is the only one hosted by the David L. Dickirson Fine Arts Gallery and can be entered by any artist of artisan in West Virginia.

The image submission deadline was Sunday, April 23, 2023, and the decision notifications will be sent by email between Thursday, May 18 and Saturday, May 20. The drop-off deadline for the accepted work is Wednesday, June 14, and the work pickup is on Wednesday, August 19.

If you are an art lover or an aspiring artist yourself, the Best of West Virginia Open Juried Exhibition might be an event to check out.