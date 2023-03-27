BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Changes are coming to Tamarack Marketplace in April.

Starting Saturday, April 1, 2023, Tamarack Marketplace will extend their business hours to a 9:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M., and will be open seven days a week.

“Since the recent temporary closure of the Beckley Travel Plaza and with travel season soon upon us, it was most important to reintroduce our seven-day a week operation as a commitment to our travelers and locals alike” said Tammy Coffman, Executive Director.

The new schedule will also offer a new breakfast menu to the restaurant at Tamarack Marketplace. Breakfast will be available Monday through Saturday from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M., and on Sundays, they will have an All Day Sunday Brunch Menu.