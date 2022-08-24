BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Saturday, August 27, 2022, Tamarack Marketplace will be hosting their first ever chili cooking competition as part of their Chili, Brews & Bands Festival.

This event will have live music playing all day, entertainment, art demos, food vendors and locally made craft beers.

The cook-off is part of the International Chili Society’s world championship competition, which has drawn the attention of 16 chefs from across the country and Canada to come to Beckley and compete in 4 different categories.

This event is free and open to the public and people are encouraged to attend. Festival goers have the option to pay to taste the different chili dishes and can also cast their vote for the People’s Choice prize.

Chili, Brews & Bands festival is family-friendly and includes family-oriented activities and fun activities and games for people of all ages to enjoy. 11 acts will be featured in the concerts and take place in both the courtyard and on the Lawn Stage.

People who decide to attend are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for the concert performances as seating will be limited.

Chili, Brews, and Bands will be running from 11:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. with the chili tasting for the public to take place from 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M.

Winners for the judged prizes will be announced at the end of the festival.

For more information about this event, contact the Marketing Director, AJ Dennison at (304) 256-6843, Ext. 103, or at his email, Ajdennison@tamarackwv.com.