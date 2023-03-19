BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Saturday, March 18, 2023, the walls of the David L. Dickerson Fine Art Gallery in Tamarack Marketplace were covered in art inspired by the wild side of the Mountain State.

Experienced artists from across West Virginia submitted stunning photos, breathtaking paintings, delicate sculptures, and all varieties of artwork inspired by the natural beauty and wonders of West Virginia.

“During the 70’s we adopted ‘Wild and Wonderful’ as a slogan for West Virginia. Residents here have always shown pride in the landscape of their home. People travel from all over the country to see our rivers, trees, and mountains so what better way to appreciate that then to view it through the lenses of these incredible artists” said Exhibition Manager Mandy Lester.