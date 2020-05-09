Tekashi 6ix9ine releases new video from home confinement

FILE- In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, performs during the Philipp Plein women’s 2019 Spring-Summer collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. The rapper lit up social media on Friday, May 8, 2020, releasing a new song and video created during his home confinement just weeks after being freed from a Manhattan federal lockup over coronavirus fears. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine lit up social media on Friday, releasing a new song and video created during his home confinement just weeks after being freed from a Manhattan federal lockup over coronavirus fears.

In “Gooba,” the multi-tattooed rapper whose real name is Daniel Hernandez puts on a rainbow-colored performance accompanied by six women and a puppy. At times, his ankle monitor is plainly visible.

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer ordered Tekashi 6ix9ine freedon April 2, to serve the last four months of his two-year sentence at an undisclosed location over concerns that the rapper, who has asthma, would be at risk from the virus in federal prison.

Engelmayer relaxed his home-confinement requirements on April 29 to permit him to create his music during certain hours with approval from his Probation Department officer.

The rapper was sentencedin December after he had testified against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. The deal earned him leniency from charges that could have subjected him to a mandatory minimum 37 years in prison for crimes that included orchestrating a shooting in which an innocent bystander was wounded.