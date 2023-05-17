BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Cole Chevy Mountain Festival is back for the 2023 summer season.

This ten-day event, which runs from Friday, June 2, 2023, through the following Sunday, June 11, 2023, will be filled with activities, rides, events, performances, concerts, and much more. The popular sea lion show will be returning, along with “Rock-it the Robot,” a much-loved attraction.

Other acts will take the stage such as Texas Tommy and his Roadshow, with their cowboy tricks, and The World of Wonder, who will display their old school carnival acts such as fire eating and sword swallowing. The Quiet Carnival will also be returning which accommodates those with special needs.

On Sunday, June 4, 2023, there will be an adoption event sponsored by the Mercer and Tazewell County Animal Shelters. There will also be live music every night, along with wrestling acts from the West Virginia Wrestling Association. There will be a variety of food vendors and businesses as well.

“So, the reason the Chamber is part of this is one of the things that is our goal is to provide quality of life for the citizens in the area, so that is what we consider this, as one of the things to bring in outside acts. Of course, the amusement of having the carnival is there. It’s all to enhance the quality of life for the citizens of our area,” said Jeff Disibbio, President and CEO for the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias.

Disibbio also added that this event will promote tourism to the Mountain State, along with the economic impact it will have due to the businesses and vendors.