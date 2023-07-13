BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Friends of Charity Auto Fair is back and ready to show the people sweet rides and give back to two charities.

This auto fair is designed to help support both Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse, two local charities. Brian’s Safe House helps those who struggle with addiction, while Hospice helps those who suffer from life-limiting illnesses.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport will host the fair, which will consist of live music, fireworks, food vendors and of course a car show.

“Friends of Charity benefits Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse, two local organizations. Hospice of Southern West Virginia exists to serve those with a life-limiting illness with a prognosis of six months or less. Brian’s Safehouse helps those who are recovering from addiction.” Angel Blankenship, Director of Public Relations for Hospice of Southern West Virginia

The event will be from Friday, July 14 to Saturday, July 14, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.