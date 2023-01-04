FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The town of Fayetteville announced the publishing of the History of Fayetteville Sesquicentennial 1872-2022 book written by Lewis A. Cook, Town Historian.

“When taking office in 2019, this wasn’t something expected but once discovered Council was excited to share with our community. The Town Council is appreciative of Lewis Cook’s drive to preserve our history and proud to partner with him to present this book to future generations,” Mayor Sharon Cruikshank said.

“Writing about the history of this community has been an extraordinary experience. Hopefully, it will, in some way, provide some knowledge to its citizens of how it became the great community that is today much loved and enjoyed,” Dr. Lewis Cook stated.

On January 28, 2023, there will be a book signing and release at Town Hall from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. where Dr. Cook will be available to sign books. These books will be at Town Hall 125 N. Court St. Fayetteville and will be selling for $10.70 a copy with tax included.

For more information, please contact Sharon Cruikshank, 125 N. Court St. Fayetteville, WV 25840, call 304-574-0101, or email sharon@fayettevillewv.gov.

You can also visit www.fayettevillewv.gov.