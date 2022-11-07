CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — We all have items we need for the holidays. Whether it be food or an actual item, we all need something that is near and dear to us to keep us in the holiday spirit!

The following list are the top 4 “must haves” for the holidays:

Scented Candles Who doesn’t love scented candles? Not only do they bring a beautiful aroma to the household, but they set the holiday mood and bring a nice ambiance to your living area. They also come in a variety of scents and colors to coordinate with your living space. Throw Pillows Throw Pillows are always fun and festive to have around the house! They come in a variety of shapes and sizes and come with fun, festive sayings that have a welcoming, housewarming feeling. Always a fun plus to the holidays! Christmas Movies Christmas movies are a must just because they get the whole family together and some are just so iconic, it would be a “Christmas crime” not to watch them on the holidays! Whether you’re watching, Miracle on 34th Street, It’s a Wonderful Life, A Christmas Carol, or How the Grinch Stole Christmas, you can cuddle up on the couch with your family and take in the Christmas cheer! Hot Chocolate I don’t know anyone who doesn’t like a cup of sweet, creamy, and warm hot chocolate. This is the ultimate drink to put anyone in the holiday mood. You can curl up on the couch with your throw pillows, while watching a Christmas movie, with your scented candles shining brightly. Plus, your household will smell incredible.

These are just some of the “must haves” that people love to have in their home. Whatever you choose, make sure it’s festive and cheery!