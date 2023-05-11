ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– William Shakespeare’s tragedy “Richard III” will be presented by Concord University’s theatre troop, Appalachian Shakespeare Project.

Shakespeare tells the tale of the lying, manipulative, and murderous Richard III and his path to the English throne. Though this play is a history play, the story’s plot is not completely true to the historical events regarding the real Richard III. True or not, Richard has been viewed by many as one of Shakespear’s best villains.

The Appalachian Shakespeare Project has decided to bring this play to the mountains of southern West Virginia and plans to present it at the Pipestem State Park Ampitheater and the center lawn of the Alexander Fine Arts Building at Concord University. The project will be spearheaded by Concord University professor of English, Dr. Gabriel Rieger.

Richard III’s presentation schedule

Pipestem Presentations: Friday, July 14 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 15 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 16 – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Concord presentations: Friday, July 21 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 22 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 23 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, July 28 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 29 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 30 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The presentations are free to the Concord campus and to the public. For more information, contact Gabriel Rieger at grieger@concord.edu and get ready for a night of Shakespeare.