GHENT, WV (WVNS) — With the recent passing of Tina Turner, we remember her as a truly iconic and unique person that was not quite like everyone else when it came to music.

Tina Turner was something fresh and different in the music industry who made very powerful and impactful music. She was a trailblazer from the very beginning, and nobody had ever seen anything like her.

Deemed the Queen of Rock and Roll, you could listen to any record of hers and she would tell a story of her claiming her name and breaking out on her own. This made her a force to be reckoned with, both musically and personally. Tina Turner made her claim to fame through music and created herself. She created her own image.

“It’s just about owning your power. You know, it’s like, sometimes you feel weak, but you own your power. And she never gave that up even though, you know, the odds were against her. She never gave up her power and her music reflects that, said Lola Rizer, the Program Director for Groovy 94.1

Rizer also expressed her views on Tina and how she made an impact to music and the music industry.

“Every performance was always all out and knowing that she had come out of an abusive relationship and fought for her own identity. And then be a trailblazer in a music industry that, you know, she’s African American, she’s, you know, behind the eight ball to begin with. And created her own, her own legacy and owned it every single day,” said Rizer.

Rizer also said Tina Turner is as iconic and up there with Betty White, Whitney Houston, Prince, and other groundbreaking artists that changed the face and landscape of the music at their time.