CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — I know the pieces fit, and it is also known that world renowned progressive metal band ‘TOOL’ just made a major announcement for West Virginia.

TOOL announced an upcoming one night concert in Charleston, WV.

The concert will be held at the Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Tickets will go on sale for the event Friday, June 9, 2023, at 10a.m. available via Ticketmaster or the Coliseum Box Office.

TOOL is one of the most decorated metal bands to make it out of the 1990’s – 2000’s, winning four Grammy’s for their highly praised albums. Ever-evolving since their debut in 1990, their latest 2019 album “Fear Inoculum” was the band’s first release in 13 years and broke several Billboard chart records according to Billboard.