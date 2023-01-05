CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — People love the feeling of live music, and here are ways to enjoy it in the beautiful Mountain State.

January 2023

Donna the Buffalo & More on Mountain Stage

Where: Culture Center Theater – Charleston, WV

When: Jan. 15, 2023

Tickets: Stubhub

Cass McCombs with Host Kathy Mattea

Where: Culture Center Theater – Charleston, WV

When: Jan. 22, 2023

Tickets: Eventbrite

Emo Night Brooklyn

Where: The Loud – Huntington, WV

When: Jan. 27, 2023

Tickets: eTix

February 2023

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Carrie Underwood performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The Mountain Goats

Where: The Loud – Huntington, WV

When: Feb. 11, 2023

Tickets: eTix

Carrie Underwood with Jimmie Allen

Where: Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center – Charleston, WV

When: Feb. 14, 2023

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Bumpin Uglies with Brahctopus

Where: 123 Pleasant Street – Morgantown, WV

When: Feb. 16, 2023

Tickets: Slowclix

Midnight North

Where: The Purple Fiddle – Thomas, WV

When: Feb. 17, 2023

Tickets: eTix

Town Mountain with The Local Honeys

Where: The Loud – Huntington, WV

When: Feb. 17, 2023

Tickets: eTix

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 09: Wynonna Judd speaks onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The Judds with Wynonna Judd, Tanya Tucker and Martina McBridge

Where: Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center – Charleston, WV

When: Feb. 18, 2023

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Take on Me – An 80s New Wave Party

Where: The Loud – Huntington, WV

When: Feb. 24, 2023

Tickets: eTix

Aaron Lewis

Where: Mountain Health Arena – Huntington, WV

When: Feb. 25, 2023

Tickets: Ticketmaster

March 2023

Daniel Donato

Where: 123 Pleasant Street – Morgantown, WV

When: Mar. 3, 2023

Tickets: Showclix

Kane Brown with Dustin Lynch and LOCASH

Where: Mountain Health Arena – Huntington, WV

When: Mar. 25, 2023

Tickets: AXS

The Mavericks

Where: The Event Center at Hollywood Casino – Charles Town, WV

When: Mar. 31, 2023

Tickets: Bands in Town

April 2023

One Night of Queen

Where: The Event Center at Hollywood Casino – Chares Town, WV

When: April 7, 2023

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Snarky Puppy

Where: Ritter Park – Huntington, WV

When: April 24, 2023

Tickets: Eventbrite

May 2023

Cody Johnson with Randy Houser

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 29: Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon performs onstage during Nashville’s 80’s dance party to end ALZ benefitting the Alzheimer’s Association on September 29, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Alzheimer’s Association)

Where: West Virginia State Fair – Lewisburg, WV

When: May 26, 2023

Tickets: State Fair of West Virginia

June 2023

REO Speedwagon

Where: Capitol Theatre Wheeling – Wheeling, WV

When: June 20, 2023

Tickets: StubHub

Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith

Where: Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center – Charleston, WV

When: June 23, 2023

Tickets: Ticketmaster

July 2023

Rumours – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show