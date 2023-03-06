GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Sometimes people get bored. Whether it be from lack of plans with friends and family, or not being able to go out when the weather is bad, there are times when we have to think of ways to spend our time.

Remember, boredom can lead to lack of motivation.

The following are the top five tips to get over your boredom and not feel so lonely or distressed in the process.

Try New Hobbies

According to health website healthline.com, there are times we feel uninterested in an activity and need a change. If you get to this point, you may want to consider joining a club that might interest you. Clubs you can consider are reading clubs, hobby groups, or even an exercise group to join. Participating in a community group that organizes activities or outings is another great option.

Learn a New Skill

According wikihow.life, if you are bored on a regular basis, you may want to try to learn something new that will peak your interests. You can try learning how to paint, teach yourself a new craft, or try learning a new instrument. You can even get into creative writing. Another option is if you enjoy cooking, try picking up a cookbook and learn a new recipe.

Make Plans for Upcoming Trips and Events

Another suggestion is to make plans and and plan ahead. When you find yourself surrounded by boredom, plan for any upcoming events, trips, or outings, such as going to the movies, or bowling with friends.

Reorganize Your Home

According wikihow.life, you can also reorganize. When you become bored, there is always something around your house that needs work. Maybe you can alphabetize your bookshelves, or do the dishes. Reorganizing your home will give you a real feeling of accomplishment in addition to lessening your boredom.

Make a List

Making lists can be a fun way to pass the time. You can make a list of places you want to visit, books you want to read, or goals you want to achieve and. If you are feeling silly, you can also make a silly list to pass the time. Writing lists are a great way to get your creative juices flowing in your brain.

Boredom can lead to self discovery as well. You are given unstructured time to think freely so anything can come to mind, which can lead to learning about yourself and figuring out what makes you bored so you can overcome it in the future. Use your boredom as free time to get the ball rolling and figure out new activities and hobbies in your life.