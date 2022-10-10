CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Fall is here and that means one thing; people are visiting from far and wide to come see the changing leaves and beautiful scenery of the Mountain State. Visitors are here from all over the country and even around the world, exploring the sights and sounds of West Virginia’s iconic Fall season.

Visitors came to explore West Virginia because they wanted to not only see the leaves change, but to explore everything the state has to offer as well.

Kishore Kumar, a tourist visiting West Virginia from North Carolina, said this is his first time spending the Fall season in the Mountain State.

“West Virginia is one of the place like you know, I haven’t been here for the Fall. I usually go to the Smokey Mountains, sometimes to New Hampshire, so I just wanted to come here and explore West Virginia. So we went to the New River Gorge Bridge, and then the Bluestone State Park, and then the Pipestem State Park,” shared Kumar.

Kumar also shared that he loves coming to West Virginia, making his fourth visit to the Mountain State, but his first visit to Babcock State Park with his family during the Autumn season.