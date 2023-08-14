ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Members of the Concord University Theater Department are preparing for their upcoming play.

The Concord University Theater will be presenting a play called “The Thanksgiving Play” by Larissa FastHorse for the Fall semester. The play is set for Thursday, November 9th through Sunday, November12, 2023, and Theater Assistant Professor, Logan Reagan, says all are welcome to audition. Reagan also discusses what to expect with the upcoming play.

“It’s a satire. It’s about a group of terminally woke theater teachers who are trying to put on a play to celebrate both Turkey Day and also honor the Native American experience that goes along with that.” Logan Reagan, Theater Assistant Professor at Concord University

The playwright, Larissa FastHorse, is a Native American herself.