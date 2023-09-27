LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Rev your engines! The Patriots Motorcycle Club is having their ‘Run for the Dragon’ event for a second year in a row.

Due to inclement weather, the event was supposed to take place last weekend, but is now rescheduled for Saturday, September 30, 2023. The event is free to the public, and everyone willing to participate will be meeting in the Lewisburg WalMart parking lot at 8:30 A.M., with kickstands up and ready to ride at 9:00 A.M.

The ride will be around 260 miles with pit stops along the way. This also includes the Back of the Dragon store for a lunch break and an opportunity to take pictures.

If you are able to, the Patriots are asking for donations to the Patriots Christmas fund to help those in need and give families the Christmas they deserve. The President of The Patriots Motorcycle Club, Bob Johnson and other members will answer any questions you may have.

For more information and updates, please visit their Facebook page at Patriots Motorcycle Club.