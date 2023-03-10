FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — If you are ready for a “rootin’ tootin'” good time, come see Wagon Wheels West, playing at the Historic Fayette Theatre in Fayetteville.

This is a musical comedy about a wagon train that heads to California along the Santa Fe Trail, and they break down outside a small town called Vinegar Bottle. When they get into town, they realize that there’s a lot of other people that have been stranded because they have been robbed by the notorious bandit known as Snake.

The following are the dates and times for the performances of the show:

Friday, March 10, 2023 is the first date for the show and it will begin at 7:30 P.M.

Saturday, March 11, 2023 will also be a 7:30 P.M. show.

Friday and Saturday, March 17, 2023 and March 18, 2023, the performances will start at 7:30 P.M. An additional 2:00 P.M. matinee will also be on Saturday.

Saturday and Sunday March 24th and 25th, the show will start at 7:30 P.M.

Sunday, March 26, 2023 there will be a 2 P.M. matinee

“I hope that it [the musical] brings the community together to share some laughs and make some memories,” said Sharon Bibb, who is directing the spring musical for the Historic Fayette Theatre and who has been with them for 27 years.

Bibb also mentioned that if you want more information about the show to please visit the Historic Fayette Theatre on their Facebook page, their website, fayettetheater.com, or you can call the theater as well at 304-574-4655.

So put on your cowboy boots, grab your partner, and take a little trip to Vinegar Bottle!