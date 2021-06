TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) -- On Tuesday, June 1, Virginia State Police was dispatched to a multi-vehicle accident in the 9200 block of Governor G.C. Peery Highway in Tazewell County.

Four separate vehicles crashed into each other while in the eastbound lanes. The crash caused one of the cars to catch on fire. One male driver was flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.